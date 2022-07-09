A police horse and rider have been injured after a collision with a car in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police say the incident with a blue Ford Focus happened just before 2:30pm on Friday 8 July on Beggar Bush Lane.

The police officer was taken to hospital for assessment but is not believed to have life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

The car driver, a man in his 70s, was also taken to hospital with some injuries, not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The horse, named Rocky, was seriously injured and is being treated at a specialist equine hospital.

He’s a five-year-old chestnut Irish Draft cross and was on patrol with his stable-mate Platinum, who was uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.