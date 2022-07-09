Road closures in Cheltenham following road rage incident

Road closures are in place in Cheltenham following a road rage incident.

Gloucestershire Police are with a vehicle on Princess Elizabeth Way in Cheltenham which was involved in a road rage incident this morning.

Officers were called shortly after 10am (July 9) with a report of a man making threats following a road rage incident.

Part of the road is currently closed while officers investigate.

Closures are in place on Princess Elizabeth Way between the square and Oldbury Road.

One man, aged 28 and from Tewkesbury has been arrested on suspicion of making threats.

Road closures are expected to remain in place until this afternoon.