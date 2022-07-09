The Cornwall beaches where dogs are allowed all year round
During the summer months many of Cornwall's most popular beaches introduce dog bans.
But for those wanting to take their four-legged friends to Cornwall this summer, there are still plenty of beaches to enjoy,
There are more than 100 beaches in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly which are dog friendly and have no limits on when you can take your pets – although some do ask that you keep them on a lead.
Last week a number of Public Space Protection Orders, set by Cornwall Council, came into force which limit when you can take your dogs to a number of beaches.
Here is a list of 136 beaches in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly where there are generally no restrictions on taking your dog at any time of the year. We have noted which ones ask for dogs to remain on a lead during the summer months.
Appletree Bay, Tresco, Isles of Scilly (Must be on lead)
Bamaluz Beach, St Ives
Bassets Cove
Battery Rocks, Penzance
Beady Pool Beach, St Agnes, Isles of Scilly
Bedruthan Steps Beach
Benoath Cove
Bergecooth, St Agnes, Isles of Scilly
Black Cliff, Hayle
Bosahan Cove
Bossiney Cove
Breakwater Beach, Bude
Caerthillian Cove, The Lizard
Carleon Cove, The Lizard
Carne Beach, The Roseland (Keep on lead in summer months)
Clodgy Point, St Ives
Constantine Bay
Cot Valley Beach
Cove Vean, St Agnes, Isles of Scilly
Coverack Beach
Crantock
Daymer Bay
Dollar Cove
Downderry Beach
Durgan Beach
Eastern Green, Penzance
Fishing Cove
Fistral
Flushing Cove
Fox Cove
Gillan Harbour
Godrevy Cove
Gorran Haven
Great Bay, St Martin’s, Isles of Scilly
Great Molunan & Little Molunan
Great Par, Bryher, Isles of Scilly
Great Western
Grebe
Green Bay, Bryher, Isles of Scilly
Greenbank Cove
Gurnards Head
Gwenver
Hannafore
Harbour Cove
Harlyn Bay
Hawkers Cove
Hemmick
Higher Town Bay, St Martin’s, Isles of Scilly
Holywell Bay
Keneggy Sands
Kingsand
Lambeth Walk
Lankidden Cove
Lantic Bay
Lantivet Bay
Lawrence’s Bay, St Martin’s, Isles of Scilly
Leggan Cove
Loe Bar
Long Rock
Mawgan Porth
Mevagissey
Mexico Towans
Millook Haven
Mother Ivey’s Bay
Mullion Cove
Nanjizal
Newlyn
Newlyn Tolcarne
Newtrain Bay
Northcott Mouth
Par Sands
Pedn Vounder
Pelistry Bay, t Mary’s, Isles of Scilly
Pendower
Penhale Sands
Pentire Steps
Pentle Bay, Tresco, Isles of Scilly (Must be kept on a lead)
Pentreath
Periglis, St Agnes, Isles of Scilly
Perpitch, Isles of Scilly
Perranporth (Must be kept on a lead in July and August, 9am to 5pm)
Pisky Cove
Plaidy
Polgwidden Cove
Polnare Cove
Polpeor Cove
Polridmouth Cove
Ponsence Cove
Port Gaverne
Port Isaac
Porth Hellick, Isles of Scilly
Porth (Polly) Joke
Porth Sawsen
Porthallack
Porthallow
Porthbeor
Porthcothnan Bay
Porthcurnick
Portheras Cove
Porthguarnon Cove
Porthkidney
Porthloo, St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly
Porthluney Cove, Caerhays
Porthmeor Cove
Portholland
Porthoustock
Priests Cove
Progo
Prussia Cove
Rinsey Cove
Rushy Bay, Bryher, Isles of Scilly
Samson, Isles of Scilly
Sandymouth
Seaton
St Loy’s Cove
Summerleaze (Must be on a lead from May 15 to Sept 30, 10am to 6pm)
Sunny Cove
Talland Bay
The Bar, Isles of Scilly
The Strangles
Tintagel
Towan
Town Beach, Isles of Scilly
Trebarwith Strand
Trevaunance Cove
Trevellas-Porth
Treyarnon Bay
Vault
Watergate Bay
Welcombe Mouth
Wherrytown
Whipsiderry
Whitsand Bay
Widemouth Bay, Bude (Black Rock/South Beach only)
Credit: Richard Whitehouse, Local Democracy Reporter