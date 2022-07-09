Wadebridge mayor 'over the moon' leisure centre is saved from closure

Wadebridge Leisure Centre in Cornwall, previously under threat of closure, will be taken over by a community interest group.

Cornwall Council has confirmed that Wadebridge Leisure Centre (FOWLC) Community Interest Company (CIC) will start running the facility from September 1.

The CIC is taking over the site after the operator GLL said it could no longer afford to run it.

Wadebridge town mayor Amanda Pennington tweeted she is "over the moon" the CIC has been awarded the contract.

The leisure centre was originally one of five facilities at risk of closing, after GLL said it needed more financial help to keep running them.

Council portfolio holder for customers Richard Pears said: "The CIC has put in great efforts and worked with us to ensure that the leisure centre in Wadebridge remains open. No one wants to see leisure centres close.

He added: "We have explored every option to avoid that, and all parties have worked hard to find a way forward."

Emma Tudge from the FOWLC Community Interest Company said: “We would like to thank the leisure centre staff, council officers, the school and wider community for their support in getting to this stage.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to deliver our vision for a community Sports and Leisure Centre for the people of Wadebridge and surrounding villages from 1st of September.

"Throughout August, we will be shadowing GLL whilst we commence recruitment to grow the team, contracting with centre hirers and scheduling some initial changes towards an environmentally and financially sustainable centre - a busy time ahead.”

James Curry, Head of Service for the current operator GLL said: “This decision is good news for Wadebridge Leisure Centre customers and our hard-working staff.

"We will provide the necessary support to the new operators during the handover period and wish them every success in the future.”