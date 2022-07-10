A woman is holding a mini music festival to raise money to thank the Wiltshire hospice that helped fulfill her mum's dying wish.

Sarah Frampton's mother Joyce had been diagnosed with cancer and had hidden the fact she had just months to live, when her health took a sudden turn.

Sarah said: "Me and my husband were engaged to get married in 2014, but in 2012, my dad told me that my my mum only had two weeks to live. I was sad and disappointed that she wouldn't be there for our wedding."

Sarah got talking to one of the Salisbury Hospice doctors, who asked why they wouldn't get married now. Sarah was sure that it wouldn't be possible as special licences must be granted.

But the doctor urged her to have a chat with the chaplain in the hospital to see if there was anything she could do to help.

Sarah and Kevin got married within 24 hours of planning it, so her mum could be there Credit: BPM Media

The chaplain told Sarah that as it wasn't her husband or herself dying, they wouldn't be able to get married in the hospice. But if they could get married elsewhere, they would be able to receive a blessing there.Sarah and fiancee Kevin applied for a special licence, accompanied with a letter from the "lovely doctor" explaining their situation.

They were granted permission to marry at the registry office the next day."We had 24 hours to get everything organised," Sarah said.Sarah bought her dress from Oxfam. She said: "When we got there, it was just shutting and I was in tears, with my dad on the phone and my friend was explaining to the lady in the shop what was happening, who said: 'That's it - I'm opening up! We're going to find you a wedding dress!'"The bride-to-be tried on many wedding dresses. Eventually she found the one, but it was too long so her friend spent the whole night taking it up for her.Sarah's dad organised the wedding flowers and she and Kevin bought some 'cheap wedding rings from Argos.

Family and friends were running around buying the bridesmaids' dresses, and sorting a reception in the hospice, while the nurses helped decorate the lounge.On Saturday, Sarah and Kevin got married at Ringwood Registry Office and headed over to Salisbury Hospice where they received a blessing in the chapel, making Joyce's dying wish come true of seeing her daughter get married.

She sadly passed away three days later at the age of 61."A lot of people don't believe that I organised a wedding within 24 hours," Sarah said.The year after, as they were already booked to get married anyway, they did it all again, complete with a honeymoon, hen night, stag night, reception and blessing - "so we had two weddings really," she added.

This year marks the 10 year anniversary of Sarah and Kevin's first wedding, and in celebration of her mum and in thanks to the Salisbury Hospice team, Sarah has organised the festival to raise funds for the charity.Speaking about how her wedding day felt, the now mum of two, said: "It was very emotional, lots of tears.

"It wasn't the wedding I dreamt of but at least my mum got to see us get married and it's what she really wanted - to know her daughter was going to be happy and looked after.

"If it wasn't for that lovely doctor, I don't think we would have ever thought of doing it because you can't imagine organising a wedding within 24 hours, because you think you have to get this licence."