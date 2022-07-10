The Attorney General has been asked to review whether the sentence given to a former soldier who murdered a couple in Somerset is too lenient.

Collin Reeves stabbed married couple Stephen and Jennifer Chapple six times each at their house in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren on 21 November last year.

The 35-year-old former Royal Engineer used a ceremonial dagger given to him when he left the army to kill the couple.

Reeves was found guilty of murder following a trial at Bristol Crown Court and on 21 June and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 38 years.

The term will now be reviewed under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

If the case is referred to the Court of Appeal, judges will then consider whether the original sentence should be upheld or amended.