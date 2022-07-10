Some of the best beaches in Cornwall to visit this summer

Cornwall is famed for its stunning beaches - and there are so many to choose from. You can find everything from hidden coves, dunes, sandy stretches to stunning coast path walks along them.

Everyone craves a bit of space and peace to relax on a beach, below there is something for everyone at different spots around the county, and they do not disappoint.

Porthcurno

Porthcurno is a gem nestled between a National Trust trail and the stunning Minack Theatre. It's got soft white sands and a popular freshwater stream which children tend to make the most of. There's a nice mile-long walking trail above the beach and its a great spot for bird watching - you might even see a dolphin or a basking shark or two.

The Minack overlook Porthcurno and the sea.

Gwithian Towans

Gwithian Towans is the sort of beach you conjure up in your dreams when you imagine the perfect space. It has endless golden sands and plenty of dunes (towans is Cornish for sand dune). It's possible to walk to Hayle across the beaches from here too, and it's really beautiful.

You'll undoubtedly have some encounters with seals if you go for a paddle - and there's so much space on the beach itself you can easily find your own private space.

Porthtowan Beach

Porthtowan Beach in Cornwall

This beach is a great family-friendly, surfing spot to visit. The beach has golden sand and dramatic cliffs that surround the bay. It's clean and is supervised by lifeguards throughout the summer. There's lots of accommodation nearby and several lovely cafes and bars by the beach.

Kynance Cove

Kynance Cove was recently named among the top 18 beaches in the UK by Travel + Leisure.

There's a steep path to the beach but it's worth it when you get there - the contrast between the cove’s white sand and the dark rock is really unique.

Low tide gives a chance to explore the towering rocks and caves. This beach does get really busy due to its popularity so it's best to get there early to avoid disappointment, or go out of holiday season. There is a cafe at the top too.

Perranporth

The beach is probably one of the more well known spots, but for good reason. It's a huge sandy beach and it has the unique feature of having a great pub in the middle of it. If you don't mind the hustle and bustle of a busy beach, Perranporth is a lovely place to spend the day.

The Watering Hole on Perranporth Beach in Cornwall Credit: The Watering Hole

The surf is usually quite good, but beware of rip tides - though the beach is lifeguarded. There is also a small tidal pool which often gets missed. It is an easy access beach which is a flat walk from the main car park and village.

Holywell

Holywell is the largest bay on this particular stretch of coast. At low tide Holywell comes into its own - it is possible to explore the fascinating grotto-like Holywell Cave with its calcium deposits, and elsewhere the rusting plates of a 70 year old wreck can be seen.

Portwrinkle

South East Cornwall has some pretty nice beaches too. Portwrinkle isn't a sandy beach -it is more shingle - but it is a serene spot and has a calm harbour entrance which children and adults alike make the most of to swim in at high tide.

It is a popular beach for kayakers and there is a good section of the South West Coast Path above giving breathtaking sights of the rugged coastline. There is a well-stocked cafe at the top of the beach too to grab refreshments and food.