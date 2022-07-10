A 14 year old boy has been stabbed with a Stanley knife in Barnstaple, police have confirmed.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the incident happened at around 5.40pm on Saturday 9 July.

The teenager is not reported to have life threatening injuries and the incident is currently being investigated by the police.

A police spokesperson said: "The police were called at 5.39pm, the injuries to the teenager are not life threatening and the enquiries are currently ongoing."

Police confirmed that a stanley blade was used in the alleged attack.

South Western Ambulance Service confirmed that they sent out a "double-crew" for the incident involving a 14-year-old being stabbed with a stanley knife.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: “We received a call at 5.37pm on Saturday 9 July regarding an incident in Barnstaple. We dispatched a double crewed land ambulance and an Operations Officer.”