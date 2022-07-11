Strikes are causing disruption at Post Offices across the West Country today (July 11) after workers have taken industrial action.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are going on strike at 114 Crown Post Offices across the country, following a dispute over pay.

The strikes are scheduled on Monday 11th July and Thursday 14th July. Thursday’s action by supply chain and administrative workers will affect the country’s 11,500 sub-post offices.

The West Country Post Offices affected by the strikes today are:

Bideford Crown Post Office

Gloucester Crown Post

Liskeard Crown Post Office

Mutley Crown Post Office

Nailsea Crown Post Office

Newquay Crown Post Office

Paignton Crown Post Office

Portsmouth Crown Post Office

Stroud Crown Post Office

Teignmouth Crown Post Office

Yate Sodbury Crown Post Office

CWU assistant secretary Andy Furey said: “The blame for this disruption lies entirely with the senior Post Office leadership, who have repeatedly failed – and wilfully refused – to set out a sensible and fair pay agreement.

“Everyone knows that the only solution is a fair pay rise that properly rewards members for their extraordinary efforts in serving the public and delivering a profitable Post Office, while also taking account of the extreme cost of living.

“There most certainly is money available, but management do not want to give workers their fair share.

“Our message to the employer today is: don’t waste our members’ time by misleading statements.

“Stop the spin and get serious about pay. Until you do this, the strikes will continue.”

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We can confirm that 57, which is half, of our Directly Managed Branches have opened today.

“Strike action taking place on Thursday 14 July is within our Supply Chain network and will not impact any of our 11,500 branches from opening as they would normally.”