Watch the moment a fire broke out at the beach in Devon - video credit: BPM Media

Emergency services had to evacuate 18 people from a beach in Devon yesterday afternoon (July 10) after a large fire broke out at Oddicombe beach.

The blaze which happened at around 3pm, affected an area of trees and gorse bushes on the cliffs above the beach in Babbacombe, Torquay.

No casualties have been reported and Devon and Somerset Fire Service have confirmed there is no further threat to the public.

At the time the fire broke out, the beach was packed with revellers enjoying the heatwave sweeping the region.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire is near Oddicombe beach. Four fire engines have been sent to handle the situation.

"The incident is being dealt with through a multi-agency response, this includes the fire service, RNLI and Coastguard.

"The fire is significant and involves gorse and trees. 18 people were evacuated by the RNLI. There are no further concerns of harm to the public."