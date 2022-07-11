Play Brightcove video

A fire has broken out on land used for military training on Salisbury Plain.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service says it has been advised by the military that there is a fire within the impact area near Urchfont.

Due to the location, the fire service is not in attendance.

The Ministry of Defence has been contacted for comment.

It comes after the fire service issued a safety warning amid hot weather in the region.

People are being asked to take extra care with camp fires, bonfires and barbecues, as a new amber wildfire alert has been issued.

A level two heat alert is in place in the South West, with the Met Office also issuing an amber weather which will come into force on Sunday 17 July when temperatures could hit the low-30Cs.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service group manager Brad Stevens said: “While the sunshine is very welcome after the recent rains, it does mean an increased risk of wildfires starting.

"If you’re visiting our heathlands, woodlands or countryside, please avoid having a campfire and bring a picnic, not a barbecue – just a few simple steps can make a real difference.”

He added: “We’d also remind people to take care if having a barbecue or bonfire at home.

"All too often, we see property destroyed when an initially small fire suddenly gets out of control. Never leave a bonfire or barbecue unattended, and site them well away from fences, trees or buildings.”