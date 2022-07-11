Bristol has bid to become the host of next year's Eurovision Song Contest according to the city's mayor.

Marvin Rees made the announcement during a video message at this weekend's Bristol Pride event.

The organisers of the event have asked the UK to host the competition due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, this year's winners.

Bristol Pride, which was attended by thousands of people both in the city streets and at the Downs, was played the video shortly before headliner Carly Rae Jepsen performed.

The parade set off from Castle Park Credit: ITV West Country

In the video Mr Rees said: "Hello Pride, this is Bristol calling.

"It's great that everyone is here, in person, for Bristol Pride and I'm excited to talk about another opportunity for Bristol to come together again.

"Despite winning the Eurovision Song Contest in May, incredibly sadly, Ukraine won't host the contest in 2023 and the BBC have been asked to take on Eurovision next year.

"As a global and diverse City of Sanctuary, Bristol can be the caretaker of next year's Eurovision Song Contest. We're working in partnership with YTL Arena Bristol on a bid to bring Eurovision to the Brabazon Hangars.

"Bristol has the perfect site where we can custom build the perfect Eurovision Song Contest. We've got the Space, Man. You'll see what I've done there.

"Bristol's ready with a really strong bid and we need you to help us bring this home. We have posted this on social media - please share it.

"Tell the world how much you want Bristol to be the next home of Eurovision using our hashtag #ThisIsBristolCalling."