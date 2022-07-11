A toddler who was left fighting for his life after having a seizure during a nap has inspired a campaign in the hope of helping others.

Two-year-old Arlo was having a nap at his grandparents house on May 6 after he had been unwell during the previous night.

He was cuddling his mum, Sadie, as he slept and she noticed his breathing quickening before his eyes rolled into the back of his head.

He then had a seizure and shortly afterwards stopped breathing before going blue.

Arlo's grandfather Charlie said: "We all really believed he had died. It was terrifying. He was laid on the floor completely lifeless.

"The first thing the 999 controller said was to go and get the nearest defibrillator while Sadie, his mum, performed CPR on him.

"We all knew there wasn't one close enough to get. However, fortunately Sadie had got him breathing seconds before the first responder arrived with his defibrillator."

Arlo has since made a full recovery and his family are now making it their mission to ensure a defibrillator is installed in their home village of Sancreed, near Penzance.

They set up a GoFundMe page to buy a defibrillator, which will cost £2,000, which has now surpassed its target.

Simon Menneer, the organiser of the page, said: "We are through our target and now building a fund for replacement pads and batteries.

"If we get above what we can use, we will donate it to a neighbouring village."