A fire which destroyed a fishing hut and viewing point at Litton reservoir is believed to have been started deliberately.

Pictures show the extent of the damage at the Lower Reservoir after the fire on Sunday night (July 10).

Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called shortly after 9.40pm and when crews arrived at the scene they found the shed was 'well alight'.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire overnight Credit: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

In a statement, Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Blagdon, Paulton, Chew Magna and Bedminster were called to reports of a shed fire at 9.41pm on Sunday 10 July.

"On arrival, crews found a fire affecting a fisherman's hut. With two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, crews used one high pressure hose reel to extinguish the fire.

"Also in use were thermal imaging cameras to check for hotspots and life jackets for safety working near the water.

"The cause of the incident is thought to have been deliberate ignition."