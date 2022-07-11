Police in Gloucestershire issued a warning to motorists after a drink-driver crashed into a set of traffic lights.

The incident took place overnight (July 11), with police confirming the driver of the black Range Rover was twice over the legal limit for alcohol.

They said that numerous members of the public had called in to report the incident.

In a tweet Gloucestershire Police Specialist Ops said: "Luckily on this occasion it was only the traffic lights and vehicle which were damaged.

"Don’t drink and drive!! Thank you to the members of public who called this in! Twice the legal limit."