A heat alert has been put in place in the South West as temperatures are due to hit 29C.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have issued a Level 2 heat-health alert covering the whole region. It came into force at 9am today (Monday 11 July) and will run until 9am on Friday 15 July.

Head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, Dr Agostinho Sousa, said people should keep hydrated and find shade, particularly between 11am and 3pm.

"If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather," he added.

It comes as temperatures are forecast to hit highs of 29C in the South West today, with more "dry and hot" weather forecast by the Met Office.

It is set to get hotter as the week goes on, with temperatures set to hit the low-30Cs when they peak on Sunday and Monday next week.

What is a heatwave and where in the South West is expected to see one?

The Met Office’s definition of a heatwave is when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures reaching or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold, which varies by county.

The Met Office expects many counties in the South West, including Devon, Dorset and parts of Wiltshire, to have marked the first day of a heatwave, with much of the rest of the country to follow suit from Sunday.

Meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “For some areas, namely parts of the South West, this is probably the start of their heatwave, but for the more widespread heatwave threshold temperatures to be met it’s likely to be from Sunday, so Sunday, Monday, Tuesday.”

People urged to conserve water

People in Devon, Cornwall and Somerset have been told to cut down their shower time in order to leave enough water for tourists.

It comes as the region prepares for a summer influx of holidaymakers.

South West Water said it wants people to try to save five litres of water per day in order to maintain reservoir levels.

The company said soaring temperatures, rising numbers of visitors and more people moving to the region are to blame.