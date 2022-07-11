A 23-year-old man has been charged with assault after another man was attacked in Totnes.

The incident happened on Sunday 3 July. Police say the victim, a man is his 20s, was seriously assaulted and taken to hospital.

The victim is well-known around Totnes and is known by locals as 'Ben'.

Devon and Cornwall Police have now charged Levi Hackett, of Wellpark Walk, Newton Heath, with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates’ Court today (July 11).