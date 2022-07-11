A pedestrian walking to work has died after a major crash on the A4174 Airport Road in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police say the man in his 20s was walking along the pavement. He died at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Officers say the man has not been formally identified, but his next of kin are being supported.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. A second man was also arrested in connection with the incident and both remain in police custody.

The collision, which involved a grey Audi A3, happened just before 10pm last night (July 10).

The road, which is a major access route for Bristol Airport, was closed in both directions until shortly after 9am this morning.

The road has since reopened Credit: BPM Media

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was walking to work on the pavement.

"Sadly he died at the scene. While he hasn't yet been formally identified, his next of kin are being supported by a specially-trained officer. Our thoughts are with them at this awful time.

"The road was closed overnight while collision investigators examined the scene and the vehicle was recovered. It reopened at about 9.20am on Monday 11 July.

"If you saw the collision or have any dashcam or other footage showing the manner in which the Audi was being driven in the moments beforehand, please call 101 and give the reference 5222164028."