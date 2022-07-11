A police horse which suffered serious injuries in a crash in Bristol is in a stable condition.

The horse - called Rocky - was hurt in a collision on Beggar Bush Lane shortly before 2.30pm on Friday 8 July.

His rider was taken to hospital but did not suffer life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

The car's driver - a man in his 70s - was also taken to hospital but did not suffer life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

In an update, Avon and Somerset Police's mounted unit said Rocky's condition is showing signs of improvement.

Police also thanked people for their support.

The force are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information should call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222162409.