Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A39 in Bideford.

Emergency services were called to the collision near Abbotsham Cross around 1pm on Saturday 9 July. The crash involved a red Citroen Picasso and red Mercedes.

The Citroen driver, a woman in her 70s from Barnstaple, sustained potentially life-changing injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

The Mercedes driver, a man in his 50s from Bideford, was taken to North Devon District Hospital with less serious injuries.

The road was closed for six hours while officers investigated the scene. Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers are working to establish the cause of the collision and appealing for any witnesses to contact them. Anyone with relevant dashcam footage is also asked to get in touch.

"Please email 101@dc.police.uk or telephone 101, quoting log number 514 of 09/07/22."