A judge has found a disqualified Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner was not guilty of election fraud.

Jonathon Seed had been accused of making a false declaration in his nomination papers after an ITV News investigation uncovered a previous driving conviction which barred him from taking up the role.

Today (11 July), the Crown Prosecution Service said it would not offer evidence in the case - meaning the charge was dropped.

Afterwards Cllr Seed - who is a Conservative member on Wiltshire Council - attacked his party for "attempting to undermine" him.

The CPS had charged Cllr Seed with making a false statement contrary to Article 21 of the Police and Crime Commissioner Elections Order 2012.

This rules that no Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) can have previously been convicted of an offence which carries a prison sentence - whether the candidate actually went to prison or not.

In 1993 Mr Seed was convicted of drink driving and failure to stop at the scene of an accident. He was not imprisoned, but was fined.

Today the CPS told Oxford Crown Court that it "could not prove he had knowingly made a false statement" on his election papers.

An image from Jonathon Seed's campaign showed him with Home Secretary Priti Patel Credit: Jonathon Seed's PCC campaign

The court heard Cllr Seed had declared the offences when he applied for another political post in 1998 and when he applied to become the Conservative PCC candidate he was given assurances by two party members that he was eligible.

Today the judge recorded a verdict of not guilty.

In a statement after the hearing, Mr Seed told ITV News the prosecution should never have been brought against him.

"At the time of nomination, I believed that I was eligible to stand in the PCC election although specialist lawyers have subsequently advised me otherwise.

"I declared my previous driving convictions in writing several times to the Conservative Party.

"I am angry and disappointed by the actions of officials of the party during this sorry saga which included an attempt to undermine me in these proceedings by refusing access to the party insurance cover for my legal fees to which all candidates are eligible. We have never accepted the evidence of Conservative Party officials who were witnesses against me.

"However I have always held conservative views and have tirelessly campaigned for and supported the party for decades. I wish to make clear that I will not let the disgraceful behaviour of those officials change either my conservative views or support for the Conservative Party.

"I accept that in my electoral case I made a genuine error of judgement which I now regret however I did not know this at the time. I remain disappointed at the Conservative Party for its lack of scrutiny and for encouraging me to continue to campaign when I pointed out the detail of the problem to them.

"I am also very unhappy with Crown Prosecution Service for not recognising that my error was just that and choosing to pursue a criminal case when, as they have now stated, there was a lack of evidence to support that case.

"I wish to make clear to both the CPS and the Conservative Party that I will be vigorously pursuing costs and expenses from them as a result of the position they have taken in this long and difficult affair."

The election was later re-run at an estimated cost of £1.5million, which will be paid for by the Home Office.

