Bristol Harbour Festival is set to return to the city centre this weekend for the first time in three years.

There will be boats of all shapes and sizes on the water throughout the festival

The free event is one of the UK's largest public festivals and will see live music around the harbourside alongside food and drink stands and events on the water.

It is the first time the festival has been held since 2019 due to the pandemic - and this year marks its 50th anniversary.

This year's festival will have the theme 'ebb and flow', looking at the changing face of the city as well as the transformation of the harbour over the past 50 years.

Here's all you need to know about Bristol Harbour Festival 2022...

When is Bristol Harbour Festival 2022?

Bristol Harbour Festival will begin on Friday 15 July and will run until Sunday 17 July.

Where is Bristol Harbour Festival?

There will be events both on and off of the water for Bristol Harbour Festival, with the celebrations centering around the city's harbourside.

There will be nine performance areas - Lloyds Ampitheatre, Underfall Yard, Cascade Steps, Grain Barge, Thekla, Cathedral Walk, The Grove, Millenium Square and Queen's Square.

There will be live music in Lloyds Ampitheatre throughout the weekend, which will play host to acts such as Dazee, Black Roots and Doreen Doreen.

There will also be music at Cascade Steps and The Grove while Grain Barge will become the home of the Fringe Stage. Thekla will also play host to live music, with The Dock stage set up outside the iconic Bristol venue.

The Spoken Word stage, hosted by Malaika Kegode and Rebecca Tantony, will be on Cathedral Walk while there will be live music and dancing in Millennium Square.

Meanwhile Queen's Square will be turned into the Circus Playground with performances also due to take place at The Underfall Yard throughout the weekend.

Here is the full line up for the 2022 festival.

There will be events all across the city both in the water and on land Credit: PA

What's happening on the water at Bristol Harbour Festival 2022?

At this years festival there will be 7 ships moored in the harbour that people will be able to visit.

The river will host over 250 different vessels of every size and design bringing their own natural flair to the festival.

People can get free entry to the Albion Dockyard at Hanover Place throughout the weekend, where staff and volunteers from the SS Great Britain Trust will welcome guests to the 540ft-long Grade-II listed dock for unique views of the working shipyard and harbour.

It's not just boat visiting that will take place on the water, there will be water sport displays and demonstrations along with the Pyronaut firing its powerful water cannon as it cruises around the dock.

What accessibility access is there?

Festival organisers have said that this year accessibility is top of the agenda with adapted toilets, and raised and designated viewing areas installed in key areas.

There will also be a new respite area in the M-shed for anyone needing a break from the action as well as sensory play and inclusive workshops aimed at young people.

What road closures are in place because of Bristol Harbour Festival?

Broad Quay in Bristol city centre will be closed from 6pm on Friday 15 July until 11.59pm on Sunday 17 July.

Queens Square, Mill Avenue, Middle Avenue and The Grove will all be closed from 12.0am on Friday until 11pm on Sunday

King Street, King William Avenue, Little King Street, Queen Charlotte Street, Queen Square Avenue, Redcliffe way, Welsh back, Bridge Street, Prince Street, Prince St Bridge Wapping Road and Assembly Lane will all be closed from 6am on Saturday until Sunday night - Prince Street, Prince St Bridge and Wapping Road will reopen overnight from 11pm on Saturday to 6am on Sunday.

First Bus passengers have been warned of disruption to several routes. The full list of affected services is available on the First Bus website.