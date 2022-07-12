A 17-year-old boy had his trainers stolen during a knifepoint robbery at Hengrove Leisure Park in Bristol.

The boy was approached by two men just after 3.30pm on Monday 4 July. One of the men threatened him with a knife before stealing his black Nike Air Max trainers.

The victim had to be taken to hospital following the incident as his wrist was injured during the robbery.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses. A spokesperson said: "One suspect is described as mixed race, of large build, wearing glasses, a blue coat, and a face covering.

"The second was white, with a bushy beard, wearing a grey Nike tracksuit, red gloves and he had a bag with him. Both are described as being in their mid to late teens.

"If you saw any part of this incident, or who know the identify of either of the offenders, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222158653."