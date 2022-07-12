Bristol City Council has issued a warning reminding people that it is illegal to swim in the city's harbour as the warm weather continues across the UK.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high twenties across the West Country today (July 12) and for the rest of the week.

Swimming is currently illegal because Bristol has a working harbour, people are only allowed into the water if the harbour aster gives consent.

In a post on Instagram the council said: "Please do not be tempted to swim in the harbour and waterways, as entering the water presents significant risks.

"Call 999 and ask for the fire service if you see someone in trouble in the water."