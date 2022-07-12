Delays on the M5 in Devon and Somerset after two separate crashes

Motorists are being urged to check before they travel on the M5 this morning after two separate crashes caused delays in both Devon and Somerset.

One incident that is causing delays near J29 and J28 for Exeter and Cullompton follows a car crashing into the central reservation.

Some lanes on the southbound carriageway have been closed as a result.

Inrix said: "Southbound partially blocked, queueing traffic due to accident after J28 A373 Honiton Road (Cullompton / Service Area)."

There is further congestion on the M5 between J22 for Burnham on Sea and J23 for Bridgwater after a separate incident.

Two lanes have been closed on the southbound carriageway.