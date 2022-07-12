Skip to content

Large emergency response launched after paraglider crashes into Cornwall cliff face

The paraglider was unharmed but had to be rescued from dense vegetation on the cliff face Credit: Mevagissey Coastguard

A large emergency response was launched after a paraglider crashed into a cliff face in Cornwall.

The paraglider landed in dense vegetation on the edge of a cliff above the Gruda, near Gorran Haven, at around 2pm on Monday 11 July.

Mevagissey Coastguard were called to the scene alongside Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: "The paraglider landed midway on the cliff in dense vegetation.

"Using rope rescue access, the person was successfully brought to safety unharmed."

A fire service spokesperson said it sent one crew from Mevagissey and a whole time officer from St Austell to the scene.

"On arrival the crew discovered a paraglider who had crash landed onto a cliff face," they added.

"The crew assisted the coastguard in the rescue of the casualty."