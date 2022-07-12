A large emergency response was launched after a paraglider crashed into a cliff face in Cornwall.

The paraglider landed in dense vegetation on the edge of a cliff above the Gruda, near Gorran Haven, at around 2pm on Monday 11 July.

Mevagissey Coastguard were called to the scene alongside Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: "The paraglider landed midway on the cliff in dense vegetation.

"Using rope rescue access, the person was successfully brought to safety unharmed."

A fire service spokesperson said it sent one crew from Mevagissey and a whole time officer from St Austell to the scene.

"On arrival the crew discovered a paraglider who had crash landed onto a cliff face," they added.

"The crew assisted the coastguard in the rescue of the casualty."