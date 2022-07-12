Play Brightcove video

Watch Richard Lawrence's report

Two thrill-seekers in their 90s have now taken on skydives and wing walks to raise money for two charities.

Ray Hales, 94, and Arthur Bennett, 90, met in 1963 and have spent decades raising money for different charities.

At the weekend the duo took to the skies for the third time to raise money for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW) and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Ray told ITV News: "I've seen some of the children (in the hospice) and I feel so sorry for the families, so I do what I can."

When asked how much money he has raised so far, Ray said he has "no idea", adding: "I don't want to know - it's a bob or two, put it that way".

The pair first teamed up when Ray asked Arthur to sponsor him, with Arthur instead offering to join him on a skydive.

At the weekend Ray, who was suffering from an ear condition and so could not skydive, took on a wing walk as his friend Arthur fell from the skies.

Ray was told by doctors not to skydive but he wasn't going to let that ruin his plans

Founder of Children's Hospice South West Eddie Farwell said: "Not only do I hope I'm around at their age I but I'm as fit at their age.

"Ray's been journeying with Children's Hospice South West for over 30 years, I never thought I'd be on a journey where someone did a wing walk for us at 94 years old."