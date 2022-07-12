A teenager was sexually assaulted while attending NASS festival in Somerset at the weekend, sparking a police appeal.

Avon and Somerset Police say the 17-year-old was near the festival's main stage when the incident happened between 8.15pm and 9.15pm on Sunday 10 July.

The force have now released images of a man they would like to speak to.

He has been described as around 6ft tall, of broad/muscular build and in his 20s. He was wearing a white top and carrying a black bag.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is being asked to call 101 and quote the reference number 5222164040.

Alternatively people can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.