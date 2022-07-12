Swindon residents angry as crumbling road not resurfaced in '40 years'

Residents on a road in the centre of Swindon have said they are frustrated after waiting more than 40 years for it be resurfaced.

Southbrook Street in Ferndale, near to the Oasis Centre, is part pedestrianised and those who live on it say that it is crumbling in places.

Julie Wright has been living on the street for more than four decades and says that she has not seen any work be done on the surface in that time.

“The road hasn’t been resurfaced since I’ve been living here," she said.

“It’s used a lot, there are two schools and a college, this is where the heavy lorries delivering to the pub come, there’s traffic up and down every day, and it’s in a really poor condition."

Residents who have lived on the road for over four decades say it needs to be resurfaced. Credit: LDRS

Another neighbour Enzo Adamo said the disruption of resurfacing work would not be a problem: “You could do this road in two days, three at most. I’m not worried about the disruption – I’m sure if we spoke nicely to the pub and the college and the church we would be allowed to park there for a couple of days.

“Two days every 40 years or so is not a problem at all.”

Swindon Borough Council confirmed the street was on the list to be repaired.

Councillor Kevin Parry, the council’s cabinet member for waste collection and disposal and highways maintenance, said: “Swindon, like many places, has a number of roads which are in need of repair and Southbrook Street falls into that category.

“It is, however, on our priority list, but we only have so much money to carry out road improvements across the whole borough and we have to prioritise the funding that is available for those roads that are most in need of repair.

“We maintain almost 400 miles of unclassified and minor roads and our annual budget to carry out repairs on such roads is around £600,000.

"In recent years we have consistently invested over and above the money we receive from central government which means we can invest in more of our roads throughout the year.”