A single mother has talked about her experiences after it has been revealed that a third of children in Bristol live in poverty.

Victoria lives alone with her four children. She has a monthly benefit allowance of £239 which, after she has paid her direct debits and food shopping, comes to around £30 a month.

She said: "It's hard, you feed your children and then at the end of the day end up at mealtimes eating what's left over".

Victoria has to be conscious of every penny that she spends. "I'm on a smart meter for electric and that is a very conscious thing. You can see that going each day, you're very wary of what you use, there's gas and water.

"Its just your everyday little things, such as going to the shop to buy bread and milk".

Victoria has had to restrict her children from taking part in after school clubs due to the fact that she can not afford them.

There is an exception to this. Her daughter is in a dance club and as the dance teachers are aware of the situation Victoria and her family are in they have agreed to fund the lessons on behalf of Victoria.

She said: "The only thing is I have to buy are second hand clothes for the dance uniform so she doesn't quite look the same as the other children there, but she does have a uniform to do what it is she wants to do".

Victoria feels sad, angry and like she can not be a parent to her children. There have been occasions that she has been reduced to tears because of her situation

"I think to myself, 'what am I going to do'? I have to pick myself and think 'you have to find a way out of this', I look at the children and it's the only thing that keeps me going".

The school that Victoria's children attend receive food via FareShare once a week. Her children get bread and other foods off the shelf. She also receives a weekly package from the nursery.

The family live off a lot of bread and pasta as those are cheaper items.

Victoria is one of many parents who find themselves in this situation. She feels that with the current cost of living crisis it is important that whoever the next Prime Minster is, needs to push more to help families in need. She said: "They need to stick to their promises and not back down.

"Please, please don't take away that extra top up that we need".