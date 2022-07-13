Lorry gets stuck on narrow Plymouth street - police called to the scene

Police officers had to be called out when a lorry got stuck on a narrow street in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the incident at around 10.20am on Wednesday (13 July).

The force said the lorry got stuck on Plymbridge Road, Estover and blocked the route entirely.

No-one was injured in the incident and the lorry has since been recovered.

It is the latest in a string of similar incidents in the South West, with lorries routinely becoming stuck on small roads in the region.

One Tesco lorry blocked a street in Bristol for 15 hours, with a crane having to be brought in as part of the rescue operation.

Elsewhere residents in Devon were left angry when a lorry got stuck on a narrow coastal road, sparking huge traffic jams.

Network Rail has also had to issue a series of warnings after multiple lorries hit railway bridges in the West Country, causing delays not only for drivers but also for rail passengers.