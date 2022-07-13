Two lorries have crashed on the M5 this morning (July 13) on the southbound carriageway near Junction 21 for Weston-Super-Mare.

One lane has been closed due to the accident between from Junction 21 to Junction 22 for Burnham-on-Sea.

Highways England say the M5 is due to reopen fully around 9.45am this morning.

Inrix say: "One lane closed due to accident, two lorries involved on M5 Southbound from J21 A370 to J22. Traffic is coping well."

More to follow.