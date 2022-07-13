Play Brightcove video

School staff speak to ITV News about cost of living crisis

A secondary school in South Gloucestershire has said that the number of families they are supporting with uniform, food and other school supplies has increased three-fold over recent months.

Chipping Sodbury Secondary School has said that the situation facing people is 'unprecedented', with families expressing their concern at the rise in the cost of living.

Speaking to ITV News West Country, the student support team said they are getting a number of requests and are having to deal with far more pupils and families than ever before.

Julie Oakley has worked at the school for years as a support worker. She says she has even had to reach out to the local community to help meet demand.

Julie Oakley at Chipping Sodbury School said that it is an 'unprecedented time'.

"It has gone three-fold from a few years ago where you might get a small amount of young people we now have significant numbers of young people who are worried and anxious and scared," she said.

"It is poverty, I have gone out with a colleague and obtained food from the community for some families who have been really struggling towards the end of the month.

"Nobody wants to see a young child go without food. It is an unprecedented time we have never had it like this and I have been here a long time now.

"While in the past it would have been a small cohort of families who are struggling it is now affecting more and more people."

The headteacher of the school, Katherine Turner, said staff have been working to support the students. They are sometimes spending their own money to provide extra uniform or food to some of the most vulnerable.

Staff have been helping families who are struggling because of the cost of living.

Ms Turner purchased a number of white shirts and some students who couldn't afford clothing for this year's prom were supplied with smart outfits by the school.

"The staff here have been incredibly generous and we are seeing an increase in the number of children that need feeding and we have been putting an increase in money from the budget aside for that," she said.

"It has been really hard and coming out of two years where everything has been very unpredictable it is really tough for them.

"What we want to do is make sure that the school is an incredibly happy and secure place where people feel safe and can learn to the best of their ability.

"There is a lot of support in place for people and what I would say to anyone who is struggling is if we know about it we can work together and we as a school try to do everything we can to support.

"If there is something we can do to help we will absolutely do that."