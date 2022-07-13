Almost all of the tents used by Glastonbury Festival-goers were taken home, it's been revealed.

Less than three weeks after the 2022 festival finished, organiser Emily Eavis shared a picture of the farm now back in its original state.

She said 99 per cent of tents were taken home - meaning just a few thousand were left behind by some 210,000 festival-goers.

Sharing the photo of Worthy Farm, Emily said: "Green, empty fields!

"We’re delighted to let you know that 99% of tents were taken home again this year.

"Thank you to every person who packed up and left no trace, it's an inspiring feat, a huge effort and one we appreciate so much.

"Thanks also to our amazing team of litter pickers."

The festival operates under a slogan of "love the farm, leave no trace" and this year Greta Thunberg made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury Festival to inspire people to take everything home.

Greta Thunberg took to the Pyramid Stage to warn festival-goers about the current climate crisis. Credit: PA

During her speech on the Pyramid Stage, she said: "The current climate crisis not the new normal... it will continue to get worse until we prioritise people and planet over profit and greed."

Talking to the massive crowd, the 19-year-old said places like music festivals, as well as schools, bus stops and rural shops, need to be places where information about the climate crisis is shared.