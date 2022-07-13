A woman had to be rescued by the coastguard and RNLI after suffering a spinal injury while coasteering in Cornwall.

Newquay RNLI and Newquay Coastguard Search were both called to the incident shortly after midday yesterday (12 July).

The woman had been on an organised coasteering excursion at the Gazzle, near to Towan Headland, when she sustained a back injury.

The RNLI said: "The casualty had jumped into the water, landed at a peculiar angle and sustained a back injury.

"The coasteering lead had managed to get the casualty on to some low lying rocks and then raised the alarm with the coastguard who were already on scene when the crew of the lifeboat arrived."

The coastguard administered a strong pain relief and secured the woman in a stretcher before she was put on and secured to the RNLI's boat.

An RNLI spokesperson said: "Arriving back at the harbour, the volunteer crew cut the engines on the approach to the beach, got into the water and slowly walked the lifeboat onto the beach ensuring a smooth landing.

The woman was taken to Treliske Hospital for treatment Credit: Brian Adamson

"Six crew members then carried the casualty who was still receiving pain relief, up the beach and into an awaiting ambulance."

The woman was taken to Treliske Hospital for further treatment around 1.45pm.

Crew member from Newquay RNLI Lewis Timson described it as a "difficult shout" due to the location.

He added: "It was very much a team effort between ourselves and Newquay Coastguard Search and Rescue Team.

"They had managed to make the casualty as comfortable as they could prior to our arrival which meant we could concentrate on the best way to recover the casualty and get her back to the harbour without causing her any further distress."