A teenage boy who died at the scene of a tragic incident on a farm in Devon has been named.

Luke Searle, 17, sustained serious injuries in a bale-wrapping machine incident while working at Sherwell Farm in the Plympton area of Plymouth on 22 June.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene alongside fire crews, ambulance crews and the air ambulance but Luke died at the scene.

In a statement released today (13 July), the force described Luke's death as a "tragic incident".

A spokesperson said: "His family have asked for privacy whilst they come to terms with their loss."

Due to Luke’s age, the circumstances surrounding his death will be the subject of a joint investigation between the police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).