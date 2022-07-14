A boat sunk off the coast of Cornwall after hitting rocks, sparking a major rescue operation.

Emergency services were called out to the incident just west of Black Head, on the Lizard peninsula at around 6.20am on Wednesday 13 July.

There were three casualties on board the boat at the time of the incident, who all abandoned ship onto a life raft as the vessel became partially submerged.

One person sustained a head injury while another had a potential broken arm, according to rescue crews.

The Lizard RNLI Lifeboat Station said the 41ft motor vessel hit rocks just west of Black Head.

They said: "The casualty vessel was taking on water at a considerable rate, semi-submerged and was going down bow first.

"Use of the portable pump was initially considered but having arrived on scene was deemed not viable and priorities were to the three casualties in the life raft.

Three people were found on a life raft by RNLI crews Credit: Lizard RNLI Lifeboat Station

"With one casualty having sustained a head injury and in need of immediate medical attention, a decision was made to take the casualties to Coverack.

"There they were met by the Coastguard Rescue Team who would care for the casualties whilst awaiting the arrival of an ambulance.

"By this time, it was ascertained that another of the three persons on board the stricken vessel had suffered a potential broken arm and was also in need of medical attention."

The motor vessel later sank and was described as "unsalvageable".