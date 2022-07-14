The father of a woman who was murdered in Exeter was left upset after the Home Secretary Priti Patel cancelled a long standing meeting.

Lorraine Cox, 32, was killed after she went missing on a night out in the city in August 2020.

Her father Tony Cox had been due to meet with Ms Patel, the House of Commons heard on Thursday (14 July).

Exeter MP and Labour former minister Ben Bradshaw demanded a Commons statement on the “whereabouts of the Home Secretary” after she pulled out of the meeting.

Mr Bradshaw asked Commons Leader Mark Spencer: “Could we have a statement on the whereabouts of the Home Secretary?

“Because along with her failure to appear before the Home Affairs Committee yesterday, she cancelled a long-arranged meeting on Monday with Tony Cox – the father of my constituent Lorraine Cox, who was brutally murdered in September 2020."

He added: “It would be an understatement to say Mr Cox is upset about this, particularly given the Home Secretary’s previous admission that the circumstances surrounding Lorraine’s murder represented total state failure.”

Mr Bradshaw said there are concerns about the “serious police failings” in the murder investigation and about the “lack of Government action generally to improve women’s safety”.

Mr Spencer replied: “I will, of course, make sure the Home Secretary is aware of his comments and write to her directly on his behalf.

“She will be here on September 5, first day back after summer recess, and I hope (Mr Bradshaw) will be in his place to hold her to account.”

Home Secretary, Priti Patel Credit: PA

This is not the first commitment that the Home Secretary has cancelled, Ms Patel came under fire earlier this week after cancelling her appearance at the Commons Home Affairs Committee at late notice.

She was due to be questioned by MPs over the plan to send migrants to Rwanda and other Home Office policies, but cited “recent changes in Government” and to her ministerial team among her reasons for her withdrawal.

Azam Mangori, o f Dartmouth Road, Stoke-on-Trent, was found guilty of Ms Cox's murder by a jury at Exeter Crown Court on 1 April 2021.