A cat who saved its beloved owner after she fell 70 ft through barbed wire and into a stream in Cornwall could be recognised for his heroic act.

Piran saved his owner, who was 83 at the time, when she suffered the fall on a farm near her home in Bodmin and was left stuck for a number of hours.

Her neighbour Tamar Longmuir became aware of her disappearance and began searching the area.

Piran the cat helped his owner get rescued. Credit: BPM Media

She then came across Piran who was frantically meowing and pacing back and forth near the area where his owner had fallen.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were then called and along with an air ambulance team they hoisted her to safety before then airlifting her to hospital.

In a post on Facebook, Bodmin Police said: "This afternoon, officers were tasked to conduct a search for a missing 83-year-old female. The female was located by a member of the public who had spotted the female’s cat, meowing in the corner of a large maize field near to her home address.

"Piran the hero cat alerted emergency services to the whereabouts of his injured and elderly owner.

"The elderly female had fallen approximately 70ft down a very steep embankment, with incredibly difficult access and uneven terrain. Now, after his amazing rescue exploits, Piran is one of ten to have reached the final selection stage of the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2022 Charity Champion category.

Four finalists will be selected in each category and the winner will be announced at an awards ceremony on Tuesday 11 October.