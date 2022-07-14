Firefighters are currently dealing with a serious blaze in Swindon.

The fire is affecting four properties in Walter Close, which have all been evacuated this afternoon (14 July).

Around 50 firefighters are at the scene after Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 3.14pm.

Crews are using hose reels, main lines and the aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire.

Group Manager Stuart Gillion said: “It is not currently clear how this fire started but once it is extinguished, we will begin an investigation.

"Our crews are working hard with colleagues from Wiltshire Police and Swindon Borough Council to ensure the safety of residents and prevent the fire spreading further.”