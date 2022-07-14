Two teenagers have been arrested after a fire in a North Somerset barn involving more than 100 tonnes of hay.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating the fire which broke out between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday (9 July) at the barn in Winford.

Fire crews from nine stations attended the barn, which is off Barrow Lane, and found significant damage caused to more than 3,000 hay bales, a tractor and a spreader, as well as the building itself.

Emergency services believe the cause of the incident was "deliberate ignition".

A police spokesperson said: "Investigating officers have since arrested two teenage boys. They were both later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

"If you were in the Barrow Lane or Kingston Lane area that afternoon, have any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage or any information which could help, please call 101 and give the reference 5222163180.

"Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111."