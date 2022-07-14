A man had to be airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a motorbike crash at a circus performance in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police and the air ambulance both attended the incident in Exmouth, which happened at around 6.30pm yesterday (13 July).

A police spokesperson said: "Two motorcycles are believed to have been involved in a collision during a performance at the venue in Imperial Recreation Ground.

"One man has sustained serious injuries and has been taken to Derriford Hospital."

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed about the incident.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said they sent one double crewed ambulance, two hazardous area response teams, two air ambulances and one rapid response vehicle.

"We conveyed one patient by air to Derriford Hospital," they added.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or mobile phone footage that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting 896 of 13/7/22.