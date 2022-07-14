A man had to be taken to hospital after being stabbed outside a bar at Bristol's Harbourside.

The incident happened at around 1.50am on Friday 25 March outside MacKenzies Bar and Kitchen.

Avon and Somerset Police have now released CCTV pictures of five people who they believe could help with their investigation.

The victim sustained multiple wounds and was taken to hospital. He was discharged later that day.

Police say they believe it to be an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing danger to the public.

They are asking anyone who recognises those in the pictures, to get in touch.