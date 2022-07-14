A charity operating a mobile library in Devon has been left 'devastated' after the van they operate from was set alight and destroyed in an arson attack.

Torrington's Mobile Library was badly damaged after the fire, which happened at the weekend.

The Libraries Unlimited team say they are devastated and are working with the police to find out how it started and how they can replace it as quickly as possible.

An investigation is now underway after the fire was identified as deliberate by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service said: "We were called out just after midnight on Saturday 9 July to attend a vehicle fire in South Street car park in Torrington.

"Two crews from Bideford and Torrington arrived at the scene to find a mobile library vehicle which was well alight on arrival.

"Our crews attended the incident for 2 hours 30 minutes. 100% of the vehicle was damaged and the fire spread to nearby garden fence.

"The fire has been identified as deliberate ignition."

Devon County Council expressed their concern about the damage to the library in a social media post.

"We are devastated to hear that The Torrington Mobile Library service is currently suspended due to an out of hours incident that has destroyed the vehicle," they said.

The Libraries Unlimited team- the charity who run the mobile library - say they will be contacting customers to update them personally and books will be automatically renewed.