Play Brightcove video

Watch the rare 'hay devil' whirlwind appear in Somerset

A rare 'hay devil' whirlwind has been caught on camera in Somerset.

The phenomenon - which only occurs during hot weather - was spotted in Keynsham on Charlton Road at around 3.25pm yesterday.

A 'hay devil' is a type of whirlwind, but not a dangerous one like a tornado.

They form on hot days when the sun heats the ground and causes the air to rise.

When there is a slight breeze in the air, the lighter bits of straw and hay get lifted up and start to rotate.

The whirlwinds can rise quite high but they aren't powerful enough to do any damage.