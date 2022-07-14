The big ships arriving in Bristol ahead of harbour festival

Boats of all shapes and sizes are arriving for Bristol Harbour Festival.

More than 250 vessels will be bringing their own nautical flair to celebrate the event's 50th year.

Seven tall ships will sail into the harbour, where they will moor for the entire festival.

One of these will be MV Balmoral, which is one of the last surviving ships of its type. It will be moored along Hotwells Road and will welcome visitors onboard.

Another tall ship is 100 ft high, weighs 100 tonnes and has come all the way from Amsterdam.

Steam has played an integral part in Bristol's nautical heritage and large steam boats will also be at the festival. This element of the programme is organised by Chew Valley locals Kevin and Gillie Slater on behalf of the Steam Boat Association of Great Britain.

Many of the boats you will see over the weekend are hand-built by their owners with elegant engineering and design.

One captain has travelled all the way from Germany

One boat has arrived in Bristol all the way from Germany. The captain said: "It is a relief to be here. I am happy with this weather. I am excited for the festival, I am looking forward to my experience here".

Bristolian actor Joe Simms was on the German boat as it arrived in the harbour, he told ITV News West Country: "I can't get over what a Herculean effort this is and how good they look, they look 'proper daper'.

"I mean these people have travelled across the North Sea and they are absolutely magnificent".

The festival funs from Friday 15 July to Sunday 17 July.