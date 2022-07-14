Two teenage girls have been arrested after a derelict house in Weymouth is believed to have been set on fire.

Firefighters were called to the property on Dorchester Road shortly after 8pm last night (July 13) and were still at the scene this morning.

Dorset Police have arrested two girls, aged 14 and 15, on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

A spokesperson for the force told ITV News: "Dorset Police received a report at 8.10pm on Wednesday 13 July 2022 relating to a property fire at an unoccupied building in Dorchester Road in Weymouth.

Police and fire crews were both called to the scene Credit: Weymouth Fire Station

"Officers attended to assist the fire service. Following enquiries at the scene and liaison with the fire service, it was reported that the fire was believed to have been started deliberately."

They have been released under investigation and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Pictures posted online by the fire crews show the extent of the damage at the derelict building.

A spokesperson for Weymouth Fire Station said: "Firefighters from Weymouth, Portland and Dorchester were called to derelict building in Dorchester Road Weymouth following reports of a fire.

"Firefighters on scene used main lines and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire."