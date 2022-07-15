Two lanes are closed on the M4 in Wiltshire this morning (15 July) after a lorry fire which left the vehicle badly damaged.

National Highways announced that all three lanes of the M4 going westbound between junctions 14 and 15 near Swindon were shut, shortly before 3am on Friday (15 July).

After emergency services attended, the fire was extinguished, allowing one lane to be reopened to drivers around 3:15am. However, the government body has warned of "30 minute delays" and urged people to find an alternate route if possible.

It has also confirmed that Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service remain in attendance, with lanes one and two of the M4 remaining shut.

The fire service has confirmed it received reports of a lorry fire on the M4 at 1:26am.

Multiple fire fighting vehicles including an aerial ladder platform and a water carrier helped to put out the lorry fire Credit: National Highways

It said firefighters from Rambsury attended, supported by those based in Hungerford and Newbury, who are with the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Specialist vehicles including a water carrier and the aerial ladder platform also attended and were used to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Lanes 1 and 2 of the motorway have been shut to allow us to deal with the incident safely and there are 30 minute delays on approach.

"Please allow extra time for your journey and consider alternative routes if possible."