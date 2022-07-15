A man who pulled a woman to the ground from behind by placing a rope around her neck the day after attacking a woman and leaving her covered in blood has been jailed.

Tyler Cortis has been jailed for almost four years for attacking two lone women on two consecutive days.

The first incident happened on September 4 last year. Wiltshire Police say a woman in her 30s was walking home when Cortis began to follow her through an alley near Bramley Lane.

He hit her over the head with an unknown object, leaving her covered in blood on the ground. She was found by a passer-by and taken to hospital with a 3cm laceration which required stitches.

His second victim, who he knew, was in her 20s. He approached her from behind and pulled her to the floor with a rope around her neck.

Cortis was arrested later that day for the second assault and enquiries by officers led to him also being arrested for the assault the previous day.

The 23-year-old, of Lamb Ale Green in Trowbridge, has now been jailed for 46 months after pleading guilty to two counts of actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment for the first offence and 22 months imprisonment for the second assault - the sentences will served consecutively meaning he will serve 46 months in prison. A seven-year restraining order was also put in place.

Det Con James Gatherum said: “Cortis launched attacks on two women when they were both walking alone of an evening.

"His actions caused them to feel extremely vulnerable and frightened and I know they continue to feel this way, months after the attacks.

"One of the victims tells me she always feels anxious when out and about and is always looking over her shoulder thinking the same thing will happen again.

"It is completely unacceptable that one person’s actions should make others feel frightened, upset, anxious and scared.

“We want women and girls to feel safe within our communities and incidents of this nature cause us and our communities significant concern.

"The actions of Cortis will simply not be tolerated and we will do all that we can to ensure offenders like this are put before the courts so that justice can be served.”