A pedestrian has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after being hit by a car near Pathfinder Village in Devon.

The man in his 40s was next to his parked red Nissan in Tedburn Road when he was hit by a grey Ford Focus.

Emergency services were called at 8.15am yesterday (14 July) following the collision.

The victim sustained multiple serious injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance.

The road had to be closed for five hours while officers from Devon and Cornwall Police investigated.

The force is appealing for any witnesses to get in touch, and anyone with relevant dashcam footage to email 101@dc.police.uk or telephone 101, quoting log number 159 of 14/07/22.